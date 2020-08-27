InventHelp Inventor Develops Post-Surgical Accessory to Enhance Comfort (LGI-2921)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had knee surgery and wanted to create a way to prevent the weight of the blanket from touching or rubbing against the sensitive area while sleeping or resting," said an inventor, from Southampton, N.Y., "so I invented the R G VERTICAL PAIN RELIEVER."

The patent-pending invention prevents sheets/blankets from contacting the healing area of a patient's body. In doing so, it helps to reduce pain after surgery or an injury. It also enhances comfort and warmth and it helps to promote a more restful sleep and healing process. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals and home care settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to comfortably cover yourself with a blanket after surgery or an injury."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2921, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

