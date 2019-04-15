InventHelp Inventor Develops Posture Improving Stand (BRK-2655)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a portable means to adjust almost any screen or monitor to eye level," said an inventor from Ashland, Alabama. "This inspired me to develop a better support which could lead to enhanced posture."

He developed PHLATS to increase the functional height of a monitor or screen. This invention would feature a compact, lightweight and portable design. Additionally, it would be ergonomic and may improve the user's posture.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2655, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

