InventHelp Inventor Develops Practical Pullout Bench (ROH-739)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a construction worker, I need a bench to assist when holding 30-inch lengths of plastic pipe," said an inventor from Freeville, N.Y. "This inspired me to develop a work bench that pulls out of the tailgate or side of a truck."

He developed the INSTA-HORSE to provide an on-command workbench or sawhorse that serves as a supportive table or workstation for a vast array of users including workers, tailgaters, and outdoor enthusiasts. This invention could easily adapt to the owner's needs. Additionally, it stores in a neat and compact manner for travel.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-739, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

