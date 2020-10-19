InventHelp Inventor Develops Practice Target for Basketball Shots (DLL-3547)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help my daughter learn the fundamentals of basketball," an inventor from Cedar Hill, Texas, said. "This practice target gave her a better perception of the rim so she could improve her scoring."

He developed SHARP SHOOTER to help all basketball players develop their shooting skills. As such, it enables them to improve their accuracy for better overall performance. Effective, easy to install and use and affordably priced, it not only guides the basketball into the hoop, it allows players to shoot from different areas of the court. It is also versatile for use for one or more than one player at the same time. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

