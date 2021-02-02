InventHelp Inventor Develops Presents Improved Cargo Strap and Hook Design (PIT-1131)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found the standard cargo strap and hook design for securing items atop a car to be difficult and time consuming. I wanted to create a way to make this task quick and easy," said an inventor from Freeport, Pa. "So, I created the MAGNETIC TIE DOWN."

The invention fulfills the need for easily securing cargo to be transported atop a vehicle. It ensures a strap hook stays in place while securing materials on a vehicle. This could eliminate the frustration and hassle involved with standard straps and hooks. It allows a user to complete the job without the help of another person. Additionally, this saves time and effort, and provides peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1131, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

