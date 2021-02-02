InventHelp Inventor Develops Presents Improved Skid Loader Bucket Design (OTW-666)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the asphalt business for a few years, and wanted to create a way to eliminate build up on the skid loader bucket," said an inventor from Brookings, SD. "So, I developed the GEE BUCKET."

The invention Keeps asphalt from sticking when performing asphalt work. The modification would help to avoid delays and problems when paving or performing other asphalt-related work. It would eliminate the need for environmentally harmful releasing agents. The use of this improved design could ensure a high level of efficiency. Additionally, it would be safe to use, is reliable and user friendly.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-666, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

