InventHelp Inventor Develops Presents New Pipe Pulling Tool (LCC-5116)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working as a plumber, I was installing drains from washers into a large bulkhead, and didn't have room to get the leverage needed to push the pipe in," said an inventor from Walnutport, Pa. "So, I developed the PIPE PULLER and created a prototype."

The invention fulfills the need for a means of installing PVC pipes in Uniseal type fittings. It would be easy to use and convenient. The device provides a fast an efficient means of installing PVC pipes in this type of seal product. It permits pipes to be pulled in either direction. Additionally, it requires little clearance either inside or outside of the bulkhead, tank, or related structure.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

