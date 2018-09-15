InventHelp Inventor Develops Pressure Flusher for A.C. Line Sets (CNC-315)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a maintenance technician and I thought there could be a better way to flush out refrigerant lines in unitary air conditioning systems," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the T.S.T.P.F."

The patent pending T.S.T.PRESSURE FLUSHER FOR AC LINE FLUSHING provides an effective way to flush contaminants and residual refrigerant from unitary air conditioning systems prior to switching to a modern refrigerant. In doing so, it could help to contain toxic and noxious flushing agents. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency and safety. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for heating and air conditioning contractors and plumbers. Additionally, the T.S.T.PRESSURE FLUSHER FOR AC LINE FLUSHING is produced with a vision of multiple variations in mind. A prototype set is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could offer added safety and convenience when flushing refrigerant lines with excellent results."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-315, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

