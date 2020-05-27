InventHelp Inventor Develops Prevent A Flat (NWO-387)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I know the danger and frustration associated with having a flat tire," said an inventor from Metairie, Louisiana. "This inspired me to develop an inner tube that would allow drivers to travel distances to have the tire examined."

He developed the FLAT TIRE INNER TUBE which allows vehicles to drive longer on a punctured tire as it would prevent the tire from becoming flat. This invention could provide drivers with added safety and peace of mind by ensuring they were not stranded on the road. Additionally, this convenient and easy-to-use produce would eliminate the danger associated with changing a tire on the side of a road.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-387, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

