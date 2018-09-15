InventHelp Inventor Develops PRO TRIGGER (DPH-468)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a better way to adjust a firearm's trigger pull weight," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so I invented the PRO TRIGGER."

The PRO TRIGGER enables the pull weight of a firearm trigger to be adjusted for different shooting applications. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional firearm trigger systems. As a result, it could help to increase accuracy and control and it could enhance safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of firearms. Additionally, the PRO TRIGGER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a more versatile and accurate weapon for self-defense, target practice and other applications."

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-468, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

