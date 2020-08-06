InventHelp Inventor Develops Product to Protect Against Odors and Allergens (MTN-3314)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate dealing with unpleasant odors in bathrooms, hospitals and other situations," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y. "I thought there should be a simple way to protect against odors and other pollutants, so I invented SMELL THE ROSES."

The invention provides an effective way to mask unpleasant odors and protect against allergens. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing a dust or surgical mask. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals with asthma and allergies, workers and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to mask odors anywhere without the use of traditional sprays and air fresheners."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3314, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

