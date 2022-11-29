InventHelp Inventor Develops Propulsion System for Swimmers/Divers (TLP 161)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for a swimmer or diver to move from place to place in a quick and easy manner and without excessive effort," said an inventor, from Waipahu, Hawaii, "so I invented the FLIP JETS. My design would prevent fatigue and it could allow the user to spend more time in the water."

The invention provides a unique propulsion system for swimmers, snorkelers, scuba divers, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using the arms and legs/feet to move through the water. As a result, it allows the user to conserve energy during a swim or dive and it saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for swim, scuba and snorkeling enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

