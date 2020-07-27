InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for a Baby Seat/Carrier (ALL-1985)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after my first granddaughter was born," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ga. "I thought there could be a better way to protect her while riding in a car seat, carrier or stroller, so I invented SUGARLOU'S BABY CAR SEAT COVERS."

The invention protects a child within a baby car seat/carrier against the sun and germs. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional canopies and blankets. As a result, it could enhance comfort and safety for a baby and it provides added peace of mind for parents. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design is pretty and it ensures that a baby is safely covered in public places."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-1985, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

