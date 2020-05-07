InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for a Vehicle License Plate (RHO-1042)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The license plate was stolen from my vehicle and I wanted to create a way to prevent it from happening again," said an inventor, from Chesterfield, Va., "so I invented the LICENSE PLATE PROTECTOR."

The invention protects a license plate from theft and tampering. In doing so, it eliminates the need to obtain a replacement tag and registration sticker from the state. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a secure and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners and manufacturers of vehicles and trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added security and peace of mind for vehicle owners and truck drivers."

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RHO-1042, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

