InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for a Vehicle's Door Pocket (KSC-1484)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was cleaning out my car and thought there could be a better way to remove small items and trash from the pockets on the doors," said an inventor, from Merriam, Kan., "so I invented THE POCKET."

The invention provides an effective way to collect and remove items from the interior pocket of a vehicle door. In doing so, it prevents debris and small items from getting stuck or lost in the door's pocket. As a result, it could enhance organization and convenience and it ensures that the interior of a vehicle remains neat and clean. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for vehicle owners and airlines. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time and effort when cleaning the door pockets."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1484, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

