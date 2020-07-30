InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Baseball Bat Handles (HKT-159)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to carry a baseball bat in an exterior pocket or sleeve on a sports backpack," said an inventor, from Wayne, N.J., "so I invented the BEN TOPPER."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective cover for the knob/handle/end of a baseball bat, hockey stick, etc. In doing so, it prevents the handle from causing accidental injuries or damage. As a result, it enables the sporting equipment to be safely carried or transported. The invention features a compact design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for athletes, teams and sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents the handle from impacting others and causing injuries."

