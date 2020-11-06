InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Baseball Players (FGC-139)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a lifelong baseball player and umpire and thought there has to be a practical way to protect the head while on the field," said an inventor, from Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented the BLUE DOME. My design ensures that your head is safe from blunt impact during a practice, game, or any other activity needing head protection."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the head while wearing a baseball cap. In doing so, it helps prevent blunt trauma to the skull if struck on the head with a baseball. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a discreet and durable design that is easy to insert and use. It is ideal for baseball players, softball players, umpires, golfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design & color variations. A prototype is also available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

