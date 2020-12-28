InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Beds (LGI-2974)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a bedding accessory for individuals suffering with incontinence, toilet training children and individuals with night sweats," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the BED-MATE WONDER PAD. My design helps to keep your bed dry, clean and comfortable."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective barrier between bed sheets/mattresses and leaks, stains and odors. In doing so, it protects against menstrual leakage, urine and other substances. As a result, it provides added comfort, convenience and peace of mind and it helps to prevent the premature replacement of bedding. The invention features a secure and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, hospitals and nursing homes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

