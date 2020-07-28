InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Belts (CKL-1186)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to keep your belt safe and clean while using a public restroom," said an inventor, from Princeton, Ill., "so I invented the BELT PRO."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a belt while using a public restroom. In doing so, it prevents a belt from slipping and contacting germs, urine and other residue. As a result, it ensures that a belt remains clean and sanitary and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and adjustable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents the belt from touching the toilet seat, urinal and other germy surfaces."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1186, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

