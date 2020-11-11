InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Beverages (BRK-2947)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to keep track of my drink at a bar," said an inventor, from Florence, Ala., "so I invented the NO ROOFIE CAP. My design ensures that your drink is not tampered with while dancing, in the restroom or not paying attention."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a drink against potential tampering at a party or bar. In doing so, it provides added safety and peace of mind. It also enables users to easily identify their drinks and it helps to prevent spills. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 21 and older, restaurants, bars, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

SOURCE InventHelp

