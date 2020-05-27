InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Cell Phones (NJD-1983)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent a dropped cell phone from hitting the ground," said an inventor, from Staten Island, N.Y., "so I invented the BUNGEE CASE."

The invention provides a simple way to prevent an individual from dropping a cell phone. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional phone cases. As a result, it could help to prevent damage and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for cell phone owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a protective accessory for cell phone users."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1983, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

