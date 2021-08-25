InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Electrical Cords (SDB-1558)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective accessory to prevent two plugs or cords from pulling apart during use," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the patent pending CORD CADDY. My design also improves safety conditions by preventing electrical shock due to moisture accumulation."

The invention maintains the connection between the male and female plugs of two connected cords. In doing so, it prevents the two cords from disconnecting and it protects against moisture damage. As a result, it enhances safety. The invention features a universal design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for contractors, households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1558, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

