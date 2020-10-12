InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Fishing Lure Hooks (OTW-203)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of snagging my fishing lure and hook on my clothes, gear and car interior during transport. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from Lakeland, Tenn., "so I invented the LURE VEST. My design provides added protection and it eliminates the need to cut a lure from a line after fishing."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a fishing lure when not in use. In doing so, it prevents lure hooks from causing injuries or damage. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a simple and compact design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-203, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

