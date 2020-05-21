InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Grilling and Cooking (MTN-3383)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was at a barbecue and thought there should be a way to protect the griller's face from the intense heat," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the GRILL SHIELD."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect the face from heat while grilling or cooking. In doing so, it could help to prevent burns. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that the face is safe, cool and comfortable while grilling."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3383, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

