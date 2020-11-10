InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Hairstylists (AAT-4512)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was getting my hair braided at the salon and noticed the stylist would put gel and other products directly onto the hand while styling hair," said an inventor, from Lawrenceville, Ga. "I thought there should be a way to protect a stylist's skin from harsh ingredients like linalool and tocopherol acetate, so I invented THE PRODUCT PATCH. My design offers a convenient and protective accessory for stylists working with harsh or organic hairstyling products."

The patent-pending invention provides a protective barrier between the stylist's skin and hairstyling products. In doing so, it eliminates the need to put any amount of hairstyling product directly onto the hand. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation in the event that the stylist has a skin irritation which could save time and effort. The invention features a convenient and lightweight design that is easy to apply and use. It is ideal for salons and hairstylists. Additionally, it has the potential to be produced in design variations for use by doctors or mechanics.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4512, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

