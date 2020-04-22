InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Headboards (CPC-430)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I deliver furniture and always thought there should be a protective barrier between a headboard and wall," said an inventor, from Manchester, Conn., "so I invented the HEADBOARD DAMPERING SYSTEM."

The patent-pending invention prevents a headboard from hitting against a wall. In doing so, it could help to prevent scratches and other damage. It also could help to reduce the noise associated with a headboard hitting a wall. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to protect a wall against headboard damage."

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CPC-430, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

