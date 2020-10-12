InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Mail Carriers (NWO-276)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a mail carrier for 22 years and thought there could be a better way to stay dry while delivering the mail in rain or inclement weather," said an inventor, from Metairie, La., "so I invented the HANDS FREE BRELLA. My design eliminates the need to wear soggy rain coats or struggle to hold a traditional umbrella."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a mail carrier against inclement weather. In doing so, it prevents the mail from getting wet or damaged and it enables a mail carrier to navigate tight corridors. As a result, it could enhance comfort and convenience. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for mail carriers and delivery personnel. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NWO-276, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

