InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Metal Nail Files (DLL-3833)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always stab myself when I use a metal nail file," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas. "I thought there could be a protective accessory to prevent this from happening, so I invented the FILE SHIELD. My design helps to prevent harm to yourself and to others."

The invention enhances safety when using a metal nail file. In doing so, it offers a protective barrier between the user's hand and the sharp edge. As a result, it helps to prevent accidental stabbings and injuries and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who use metal nail files. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3833, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

