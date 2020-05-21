InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Motorcycle Owners (MTN-3377)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I ride a motorcycle and thought there could be a better way to protect the groin area when hitting potholes or riding on rough roads," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the JAZZY PROTECTOR."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a motorcyclist's groin if he or she slides forward unexpectedly. In doing so, it prevents the rider from contacting the motorcycle's gas tank. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for motorcycle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent unwanted discomfort and injuries."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3377, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

