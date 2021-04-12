InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Potted Plants (DOD-1042)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My cat was digging in my potted plants and made a mess," said an inventor, from Toledo, Ohio. "I thought there should be an accessory to prevent this from happening, so I invented the INSIDE/OUTSIDE PLANT CAP. My design protects plants by restricting access to the soil."

The patent-pending invention prevents pets, animals and children from digging or playing in the soil of a potted plant. In doing so, it protects a potted plant against disruption. It also reduces hassles and messes and it helps to prevent damage. The invention features a simple design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DOD-1042, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

