InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Vape Pens (FED-2155)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have dropped and broken many vape pen cartridges and thought there needed to be a better way to protect them," said an inventor, from San Bernardino, Calif., "so I invented the CARTRIDGE CONDOM."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to protect the glass reservoir on a vape pen. In doing so, it could help to prevent the reservoir from fracturing and breaking. As a result, it increases safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of vape pens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent the glass from being damaged."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

