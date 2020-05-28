InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Vape Pens (OCC-1483)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and convenient storage accessory for vape pens," said an inventor, from Corona, Calif., "so I invented the FIRE RETARDANT SAFETY POUCH."

The invention provides an effective way to store and carry a vape pen. In doing so, it eliminates the need to store a vape pen loose in a pocket or bag. As a result, it could provide added safety and protection and it ensures that a vape pen is readily available for use. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize vape pens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to protect against physical skin burns and fire hazards."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1483, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

