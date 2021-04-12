InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Vehicle Windshields (DPH-751)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw baseball-size hail cause major damage to car windshields and I thought there should be a protective accessory to prevent future damage," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so I invented the G. W. WINDSHIELD PILLOW. My design can be quickly and easily applied before a storm to prevent unwanted damage."

The invention protects the windshield of a parked vehicle during a hailstorm. In doing so, it prevents the glass from being chipped, cracked or damaged. As a result, it helps to prevent the cost and hassle associated with repairing or replacing a windshield and it can also be used to protect against bright sunlight, baseballs and other debris. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DPH-751, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

