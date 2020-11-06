InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Windshield Wipers (FGC-146)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective accessory for my windshield wiper blades when parked in snow, bright sun or other weather," said an inventor, from Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented the WIPER BLANKET. My design prevents damage and it eliminates the need to manually scrape snow and ice from the wiper blades."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the windshield wipers on a parked vehicle. In doing so, it prevents the wipers from freezing or accumulating ice and snow during winter weather. It also helps to prevent deterioration and other damage caused by sun and other weather and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

