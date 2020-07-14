InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory to Keep Feet Dry (CCT-4434)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I remember when I was younger having to wear bread bags inside my shoes to keep my feet dry when it was raining or snowing," said an inventor, from Loveland, Ohio. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented DRY FEET."

The invention provides an effective barrier between moisture and the feet. In doing so, it ensures that the feet remain dry and warm within shoes or boots. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it enhances comfort. The invention features a lightweight and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, individuals who work outdoors, children and adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides portable protection for the feet and keeps them dry."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4434, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

