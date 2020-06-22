InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory to Prevent Clumsy Accidents (CNC-346)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My husband is very clumsy and he always bumps into furniture and stubs his toes," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the CLUMSY WATCH to protect him."

The invention prevents an individual from walking into furniture or other objects. In doing so, it could help to prevent accidents and injuries. As a result, it enhances safety within the home and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for inattentive individuals and individuals with vision-impairments or other disabilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could reduce physical harm and it gives users a sense of peace."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

