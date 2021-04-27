InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory to Prevent Self-Harm (MTN-3611)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter has developmental problems and can't speak," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y. "Often times, she'll get frustrated and bite herself. I needed to create an accessory to prevent her from hurting herself, so I invented THE EVELYN-SLEEVE PROTECTOR. My design enhances safety for her without limiting her movement."

The invention prevents individuals with developmental challenges from harming themselves. In doing so, it offers protection without restricting motion. As a result, it provides added comfort and peace of mind and it could help to relieve pain. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for people with developmental conditions that could cause them to harm themselves. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

