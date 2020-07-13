InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Barrier for Fireplace Opening (AAT-4447)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who enjoys a crackling fire in the fireplace on a cold night has experienced the residual smoke and a cold draft in the house while the vents remain open. However, that need no longer be a worry thanks to the creativity of an inventor from Gainesville, Ga.

He developed a prototype for CHIMNEY COVER to provide a convenient and effective barrier for a fireplace opening. As such, it allows smoke to continue to flow upwards through the exhaust vent and blocks almost all cold air from drifting into the house. Because there is no longer a need to wait until the ashes are extinguished to close the vents. Sturdy, practical and easy to handle, this novel cover improves fireplace safety by keeping sparks from landing in the house and igniting. In addition, it maintains its attractive appearance despite exposure to extreme heat.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of having smoke and cold air filter into the house since I had to wait until the wood embers in the fireplace were extinguished before closing the vents," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4447, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

