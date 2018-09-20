InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Lint Roller (SDB-1059)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Menifee, Calif., has developed the LINT ROLLER COVER, a practical cover for a lint roller that is used to prevent it from getting dirty when not in use.

"My job as a realtor inspired me to develop my idea. I'm always on-the-go and keep a lint roller in my purse. My invention will protect the lint roller and keep it in good working order," said the inventor. The LINT ROLLER COVER keeps a lint roller covered, yet readily available for immediate use when needed. It prevents a lint roller from sticking to other items and from getting dirty. It will also prevent premature replacement purchases of lint rollers. This cover offers an easy-to-handle, reusable design that is easy to transport when traveling.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1059, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

