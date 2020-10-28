InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Parked Vehicles (DNV-155)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to protect my parked car against hail damage during a storm," said an inventor, from Englewood, Colo., "so I invented the HAIL NO. My design is easy to use and it ensures that your car is safe and protected."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a parked vehicle against inclement weather. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional foldout vehicle covers. In doing so, it helps to prevent unwanted damage and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it saves time and effort.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

