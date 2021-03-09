InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Saxophones (SFO-758)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory to protect and preserve the integrity of a saxophone's parts like the keys and neck cork," said an inventor, from San Jose, Calif., "so I invented the NIGHT CAP. My design enables you to keep your instrument free from dust, debris, pitting and moisture damage."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a saxophone or other instrument. In doing so, it protects against dust and moisture when placed on a stand and it prevents pitting and rust from developing on the instrument's exterior. As a result, it could help to preserve the appearance and value of an instrument. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for musicians. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-758, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

