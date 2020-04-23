InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Sewer Drains (FLA-3250)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent kittens, ducklings and other small items from falling into a sewer drain," said an inventor, from Deerfield Beach, Fla., "so I invented the DRAIN GUARD."

The invention prevents litter, debris or small animals from falling into a sewer system. In doing so, it helps to prevent clogs, backups and flooding. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it ensures that water can drain adequately into the sewer. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install so it is ideal for local municipalities and government agencies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent clogs and other problems associated with open sewer grates."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3250, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

