InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Covering for Athletic Footwear (BGF-2223)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Certain types of athletic footwear like cleats and spikes need to be protected from harm," said an inventor from Pontiac, Mich. "The same goes for the floors that the athletes are walking on. In order to safeguard both shoes and floors, I came up with these protective covers."

She created a prototype for the KG ATHLETIC SHOE BUDDY to protect athletic footwear such as cleats and spikes from harm while walking across hard surfaces, such as concrete or wood floors. The cover also safeguards floors from damages caused by athletic footwear. This makes sure that shoes and floors last longer. The invention offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the covers are easy to put on and take off.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BGF-2223, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

