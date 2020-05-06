InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cycle Cover (CNC-504)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many of my friends have motorcycles and I have noticed they have no way to protect them from the elements or theft," said an inventor from Charlotte, North Carolina. "This inspired me to develop an enclosure to address these issues."

He developed THE SHELL to provide a protective enclosure for a parked motorcycle to keep it's painted finish looking like new. This invention could offer safety, security and physical protection while preventing the tires from dry rotting. Additionally, it could help to uphold the value of the motorcycle.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-504, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

