InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Device for Ladders (PIT-1058)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been a painter for 20 years and needed an accessory to prevent my ladder from damaging gutters, rails, cabinets and other surfaces," said one of two inventors, from Fairmont, W.V., "so we invented the LADDER PROTECTOR."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective barrier between a ladder and its resting surface like a gutter or wall. In doing so, it could help to prevent surface damage. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple and lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for painters, contractors, homeowners and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the need for a ladder to rest directly against a surface."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1058, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

