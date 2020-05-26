InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Dog Grooming Table (LGI-2775)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While dog owners know that regular grooming is an important part of pet care, the animals themselves don't always agree to sit still and cooperate. Fortunately, an inventor from Moriches, N.Y., has found a way to keep them confined safely during the process.

She developed SCHERO SAFETY TABLE to prevent dogs from jumping or falling off of the table during grooming and possible getting strangled by their leash. As such it keeps dogs safe by protecting them against injuries and possibly even death. Thus, it affords peace of mind for concerned dog owners. At the same time, it is easy to use, clean and maintain. Other advantages include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's work experience inspired the idea. "This was an idea I came up with while working in a pet store and seeing how difficult it was to keep dogs safely on the table for grooming," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2775, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

