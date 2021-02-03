InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Food Cover for Outdoors Use (SKC-284)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was at a picnic and I thought there could be a better way to cover and protect the food at the table against bugs and other airborne debris," said an inventor, from Ft. McCoy, Fla., "so I invented the TAILGATOR. My design ensures that food on a picnic table or tailgate is protected and safe."

The invention provides an effective way to protect food from bugs and germs when served outdoors. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional food covers, foil and plastic wrap. As a result, it provides added peace of mind and it can be used during a picnic, barbecue, sporting event, camping, etc. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-284, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

