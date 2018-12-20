InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Gear for Ears (BTM-2601)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Henderson, Md., thought there could be an improved way to prevent loud sounds from reaching the eardrums while hunting and shooting targets, so they invented the SOUND SQUEEZER, patent pending.

The accessory provides an effective way to block sound and protect the ears. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional earplugs. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for shooting sports enthusiasts and individuals who utilize earplugs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could help to prevent discomfort and hearing loss."

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2601, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

