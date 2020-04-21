InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Kitchen Accessory for Marinades (SUU-612)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Swansea, Ill., has developed the NO MESS MARINADE, a device that allows individuals to marinate food items on the grill in a more sanitary manner.

"I love to grill, but when I'm outside I find myself constantly trying to keep bugs or flies from getting into my marinade. With my invention, that will no longer be a concern. It will also keep out any foreign objects," said the inventor. The patent-pending NO MESS MARINADE protects marinades and brush applicators from pesky insects and foreign objects. In turn, this improves sanitary conditions when cooking. This accessory is simple to attach and remove. It is also lightweight and compact for easy storage and portability. In addition, it offers a dishwasher-safe and reusable design. This durable cooking accessory may make an ideal gift for individuals who frequently barbecue outdoors. It is producible in various shapes, sizes, and colors.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SUU-612, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

