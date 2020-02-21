InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Pet Accessory That Provides Heat and Ice Therapy of Wounds (DPH-697)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Until now, there has been no easy way to apply heat or ice packs to a pet's injury site since the animal usually doesn't cooperate for the treatment. Fortunately, two inventors from Bennett, Colo., have found a solution to the problem.

They developed PET-AID, patent pending, to helps keep an animal from licking or chewing the area near a surgical site or wound and holds an ice pack or heating pad in place over the affected area. At the same time, it allows the pet to move freely during ice or heat therapy and eliminates the need for a restrictive medical collar or cone. This comfortable, durable and washable accessory is also lightweight, compact and portable. In addition, users find it convenient, effective and easy to use.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "My pit bull had knee surgery that needed ice applied to the affected area to reduce swelling. However I couldn't find a way to keep the ice on the wound since he resisted my efforts," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-697, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

